Walk 4 Life May 14 at 9AM Miami Valley Women’s Center

Miami Valley Womens Center Part 1

by Exec Director Tiffany Seifman

Miami Valley Womens Center Part 2

by Exec Director, Tiffany Seifman

Miami Valley Womens Center Part 3

by Tiffany Seifman, Exec Director

The Miami Valley Women’s Center is a Pregnancy Resource Center that serves women and their families with life-affirming information and pregnancy-related care.with three service locations in the Greater Dayton area. Their mission is to value life, support families, and demonstrate Christ’s love. 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                        Miami Valley Women’s Center  2345 West Stroop Rd Dayton OH    

North Huber Heights Baptist Church   6193 Taylorsville Rd Huber Heights, OH

Miami Valley Women’s Center  245 South Allison Ave Xenia, OH

