Sheila Walsh is a Scotland-born, Texas-based bestselling author, in-demand speaker, founder of international ministry Braveheart Sisterhood, Bible teacher, television host, and Christian singer/songwriter. The writer behind Gigi: God’s Little Princess children’s line as well as trade books such as The Longing in Me, The Storm Inside, and Loved Back to Life, and so many more, she has sold more than 5 million books and reached more than 5.5 million women with her unique blend of honesty, vulnerability, wisdom, and humor. Walsh lives in Frisco, Texas, with her husband Barry, son Christian, and three little dogs. For more information, please visit www.TheLonginginMe.com.