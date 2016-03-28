National Church Adopt-A-School Innitiative

Dr. Tony Evans, the founder and president of The National Church Adopt-a-School Initiative, is one of the country’s most respected leaders in evangelical circles. As a pastor, teacher, author and speaker, he serves the body of Christ through his unique ability to communicate complex theological truths through simple, yet profound, illustrations.

As the first African-American to graduate with a doctoral degree from Dallas Theological Seminary, he continues his connection with DTS as a participant in their Board of Incorporate Members. Dr. Evans also holds the rare honor of serving as chaplain for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks over the last three decades, the longest standing NBA chaplaincy on record. He is also the former chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys.

Dr. Evans teaches that the church, not the government, is the best social service delivery system since it is closer to the needs of the people, offers the largest potential volunteer force, has facilities for outreach programs, and provides a moral and spiritual frame of reference for making right choices.