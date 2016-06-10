All Pro Dad’s Football-Themed Event in Dayton on June 18 by Lynn Berna | Jun 10, 2016 | Family Impact | 0 comments All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience June 18 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton by Cincinnati Bengal Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz will be sharing his personal experience as a father, giving fatherhood tips for dads to take home to their family http://wfcj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/02004_FI-Pro-Dad-Conf.wav Part 2 All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience Event Dayton June 18 at Welcome Stadium in Dayton by Cincinnati Bengal Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz will be sharing his personal experience as a father, giving fatherhood tips for dads to take home to their family. http://wfcj.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/02004_FI-All-Pro-Dad-Event-Part-2.wav